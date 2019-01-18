Eldon R1 School Bus in Wreck on Hwy 54

Some unexpected excitement for the Eldon R-1 School District when one of its buses, with kids aboard, was involved in a fender bender on southbound Hwy 54. Superintendent Matt Davis says the incident happened shortly after 7:30 Friday morning when the bus was trying to cross 54 onto Short Road.

NEWS-1-19-19 Eldon Bus Wreck - 18th January 2019

Superintendent Davis goes on to say, per district protocol, all ten of the kids on the bus at the time were checked out by emergency medical personnel…they were uninjured. Parents and guardians were notified about the incident and the kids were transported the rest of the way to school. The driver of the car was taken to the emergency room for apparent minor injuries.