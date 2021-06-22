Eldon Residents Deal With Ongoing Water Issues After Main Break

The City of Eldon continues to battle ongoing water issues following multiple breaks on Monday.

In a post to Facebook, the city says the first break occurred around the Industrial Drive area.

After that break occurred, residents began reporting water issues all across the city.

At this time there is no boil water order in effect, however if you wish to boil your water you may do so for drinking or cooking.

The city says they are working hard to restore water service and patch up the ongoing leaks and issues in the system.