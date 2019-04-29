Eldon Residents Face Drug Charges in Cole County

Two Eldon residents are taken into custody early Saturday afternoon in Cole County and face one pending felony charge each of possession of a controlled substance. 29-year-old Kasey Fyffe and 31-year-old Zachary Duncan are both accused of being in possession of methamphetamine. Duncan is also charged with DWI-drugs, possession of paraphernalia, driving suspended and other traffic-related offenses. As of late Saturday evening, Fyffe had already bonded out while Duncan remained in the Cole County Jail on a $5-thousand bond.