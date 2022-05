Two Eldon-area residents are injured when the driver of the car failed to negotiate a curve sending the car off the roadway before striking a fence and a tree.

The highway patrol says it happened early Friday night on southbound-87 north of Route-A in Moniteau County.

The driver, 34-year-old Matthew Edington, and his passenger, 27-year-old Alicia Boyd, both suffered serious injuries and were flown to University Hospital.

Neither one had been wearing a seat belt at the time.