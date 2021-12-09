School is back in session in Eldon following a Cyber-attack that forced administrators to take down the school’s entire online systems on Tuesday.

Officials say a Cyber Security team helped to scrub the issues all day Tuesday, allowing for school to resume and for extracurricular activities to get underway.

Superintendent Matt Davis says at this time they’re still investigating the systems outage and hope to confirm the impact on district systems soon.

As of right now it is unknown how the hack took place and if there were any ransom demands placed on the computer systems.

“The Eldon School recently experienced technical difficulties that caused temporary disruptions to certain computer systems and resulted in communications issues within the district. As a precautionary matter, schools were closed on December 7, 2021.

Upon discovery, we immediately responded and, with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity specialists, the district is actively working around the clock to securely and safely bring the impacted systems back online and restore communications. Additionally, the district is also investigating the source of the systems outage and confirm the impact on district systems. The district has substantial resources dedicated to this process and its investigations into the event is ongoing.

The district appreciates your patience, discretion, and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience.” – Superintendent Matt Davis

