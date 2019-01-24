Eldon Schools See Positive Results from Later Start Times

Studies across the country have shown positive results in school districts that have adopted later start times. The same is true here at the lake, where Eldon Superintendent Matt Davis says they adopted the policy this year.

NEWS-1-24-19 Davis Start Times 1 - 24th January 2019

Davis says even just a 35-minute difference in start times makes a big difference. The change also affects other schedules, including the bus routes.

NEWS-1-24-19 Davis Start Times 2 - 24th January 2019

The earlier start times and breakfast in the classrooms are part of the district’s plans to improve student health.