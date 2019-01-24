News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Eldon Schools See Positive Results from Later Start Times

Supt. Matt Davis

Studies across the country have shown positive results in school districts that have adopted later start times. The same is true here at the lake, where Eldon Superintendent Matt Davis says they adopted the policy this year.

Davis says even just a 35-minute difference in start times makes a big difference. The change also affects other schedules, including the bus routes.

The earlier start times and breakfast in the classrooms are part of the district’s plans to improve student health.

