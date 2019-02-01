Eldon Shooting Suspect Bound Over to Circuit Court

An Eldon teenager accused of shooting two people multiple times has been bound over to the circuit court and will now be arraigned in mid-March. Devin McKie is accused of getting into an altercation in August, 2018, at a location in the area of VFW road before shooting the victims and fleeing the scene. He was later taken into custody without further incident in Jefferson City. McKie is charged with two counts each of first-degree assault with serious physical injury and armed criminal action. At the time of the alleged incident, McKie had been free on $500 cash bonds on unrelated charges of robbery and knowingly burning or exploding, and on his own recognizance for a domestic assault charge. His arraignment in Miller County Circuit Court is set for March 12th. In the meantime, he remains in custody on a $300,000 bond.