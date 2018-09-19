Eldon Teen Charged After Running Over 15-Year Old Girl

An Eldon teenager is accused of running over a girl he was arguing with. Dillon Fairchild has been charged with one count each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He allegedly was having an argument with a 15-year old girl while he was seated in a pickup truck. During the argument, he started to speed away while the girl held on to the vehicle telling him to stop. The girl lost her grip and was run over by the truck. She suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung.