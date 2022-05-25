The third anniversary of a tornado that ripped through Eldon leaving behind considerable damage before doing the same to Jefferson City has quietly passed.

For the most part, the damages have been repaired but looking back at the night of May 22nd of 2019, it’s still a scary reminder of what could happen…

“We just held on tight….we watched the roof start to rip off in the living and the hallway” says Meg Reynolds.

She lives in the Mount Pleasant area just outside of Eldon and shortly after the twister hit, she and her family took shelter in a bathroom.

Perhaps one shining light that came out of the tornado, according to Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire, was the coming together and cooperation between the different authorities.