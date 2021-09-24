News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Eldon Turkey Festival Returns For 35th Annual Event

A number of fall events are taking center stage this weekend across Lake of the Ozarks.

One of them happens to be the 35th annual Eldon Turkey Festival taking place Saturday September 25th.

Officials say there will be numerous vendors lining the streets downtown with homemade crafts, jewelry and more.

Residents can enjoy the famous smoked turkey legs, beer garden, Food Truck Village and a children’s carnival.

The festival kicks off Saturday morning with a parade at 10AM.

 

***More details:

There’s something for everyone at the 35th Annual Eldon Turkey Festival!

Shop till you drop as you stroll through vendor-lined downtown streets featuring homemade crafts, décor, jewelry and clothing.

Sample delicious fare (make sure to enjoy one of our famous smoked turkey legs before you leave).

Listen to live music and enjoy performances at two entertainment stages.

Enjoy the parade, beer garden, Food Truck Village, children’s carnival, bounce houses and other activities.

You can’t help but enjoy yourself at the Eldon Turkey Festival! You AND your kids will be entertained! 

Find out more, register for the parade or plan your trip here: Eldon Turkey Festival Page

