Eldon Turkey Festival Returns For 35th Annual Event

A number of fall events are taking center stage this weekend across Lake of the Ozarks.

One of them happens to be the 35th annual Eldon Turkey Festival taking place Saturday September 25th.

Officials say there will be numerous vendors lining the streets downtown with homemade crafts, jewelry and more.

Residents can enjoy the famous smoked turkey legs, beer garden, Food Truck Village and a children’s carnival.

The festival kicks off Saturday morning with a parade at 10AM.

Find out more, register for the parade or plan your trip here: Eldon Turkey Festival Page