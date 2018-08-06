Eldon Woman Arrest on Warrant for Attempting to Bribe a Public Servant

An Eldon woman has been arrested by the Highway Patrol for the second time in three days. 43-year old Rishe Garrett was initially placed on a 24-hour hold at the Miller County Jail last Thursday night. At the time, she was charged with bribery of a public servant, DWI, resisting arrest, and a pair of traffic violations. Sunday evening she was picked up on warrants issued for the bribery and resisting charges. Garrett was again taken to the Miller County Jail.