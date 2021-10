An Eldon woman is seriously hurt after, reportedly, rear-ending another vehicle which had stopped to make a left turn on Route-Y, at Hackler Road, in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened late Tuesday morning when 23-year-old Chynna Fidone struck the vehicle driven by 21-year-old Zachary Thoma, also from Eldon.

He was not injured while Fidone suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Jefferson City Hospital.

She was also not wearing a seat belt according to the highway patrol.