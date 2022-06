A 27-year-old woman from Eldon is dead after a one-car crash on Route-Y, north of Brendel Boulevard, in Morgan County. The highway patrol says it happened early Tuesday when the car driven by Abigail Yoder crossed over the center line before traveling off the roadway, striking an embankment, becoming airborne and then overturning. Yoder was, reportedly, not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

