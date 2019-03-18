Eldon Woman Seriously Injured in Wreck

An Eldon woman seriously injured in a crash Saturday was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment. The Highway Patrol says the wreck happened on US 54 west of Cave Road shortly before 9pm. 31-year old Wendi Surface was injured when her vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned. That was after she overcorrected twice and sent the vehicle back across the road. The Chevy Trailblazer was totaled. Surface was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.