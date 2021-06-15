Eldon Woman & Two Children Hurt In Miller County Car Crash

An Eldon woman and two children are hurt after a single-car crash in Miller County over the weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the woman was driving her SUV on East Lake View Drive when Troopers say she had problems taking a curve.

Investigators say the SUV went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

But then Troopers say the SUV went back on the road before going off the other side and then hit another tree.

The woman and two children, ages 9 and 5, were taken to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

Trooper say nobody in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.