Eldridge Man Arrested For The Murder Of A Man Found In A Laclede County Creek

An Eldridge man is facing murder charges following an arrest in Laclede County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Shane Patrick Norman was picked up without incident for the murder of 33-year-old Nathan Andrew Young of Webster County.

Investigators say Young’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in a Creek Bed off Kinfolk Road on November 6th of 2020.

Officials say Young’s head, hands and feet were removed and that Norman had attempted to burn his body.

They say Norman and Young were acquaintances and that Norman had worked for Young at his Welding Business.

Numerous area agencies were involved with the investigation.

This is an ongoing story and we’ll bring you additional details as they come in.

***PRESS RELEASE***

Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge, Missouri was arrested by The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office without incident in Lebanon yesterday for the murder of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County.

The Laclede County Prosecutor’s Office filed 1st Degree Murder charges today.

Young’s body was found in a creek bed just off Kinfolk Road on November 6, 2020. Young’s head, hands and feet had been removed and Norman attempted to burn the body. Norman shot the victim in the back of the head with a shotgun.

Norman and Young were acquaintances. Norman had worked for Young at his welding business. Norman was on probation at the time of the killing.

“This had been a long, but very detailed investigation. We have presented a solid case to the Laclede County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” Sheriff David Millsap said. “The family has been supportive of our investigative efforts and understanding the thoroughness in which we have put this case together over a period of time.”

The Office received investigative assistance in the case from Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory, ATF, Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team, Mid States Organized Crime Information Center, Missouri Information Analysis Center.