Election 2022 Is Underway – Sample Ballots At KRMSRADIO.COM

It’s that time again…election time and voters have been hitting the polls since 7AM this morning.

You are allowed to vote at your local polling place until 7PM this evening.

Several local and statewide issues are on the ballots and you can find the ones that correspond with your area below.

Full election coverage will commence this evening on News/Talk KRMS in our hourly newscasts as the results come in.

Lake Area Election Sample Ballots

Camden County

https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/Camden-Publication-110822.pdf

Miller County

https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_a2e47660642e49d5971ffcee5368d16c.pdf

Morgan County

https://www.morgan-county.org/uploads/1/2/8/2/128297571/november_8_2022_consolidated_sample_ballot__2_.pdf

Benton County

http://www.bentoncomo.com/documents/elections/2022_nov_sample%20ballot.pdf