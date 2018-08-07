Election Day is Here

In addition to statewide and federal offices, a number of important local races will be decided in today’s election.

In Camden County, voters are selecting the candidates who’ll square off in November for presiding commissioner, county and circuit clerks, and county recorder. Richland voters will decide on a proposed use tax.

In Miller County, there are contested races for circuit clerk, prosecuting attorney, and collector of revenue.

Morgan County has a contested race for circuit clerk.

Mid-County Fire Protection District has a 19-cent levy increase on the ballot in Camden County. Lake Ozark Fire’s 30-cent levy increase appears on ballots in both Miller and Camden counties.

Voters are also being reminded, before heading out to cast their votes, to remember to bring a photo ID which is now required by state law.

NEWS-8-7-18 Voter ID Require - 7th August 2018

If you don’t have your photo ID, you’ll still be able to vote but you’ll be required to sign an affidavit. Miller County Clerk Clinton Jenkins also says the county polling places will be joining Camden and Morgan Counties in using poll pads instead of the usual polling books. Jenkins says the poll pads are expected to speed up the voting process. The polls opened at 6:00 this morning and close at 7:00 tonight. Election coverage begins at 7pm on News/Talk 1150 KRMS.