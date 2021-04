Election day is this Tuesday across the Lake of the Ozarks.

Numerous races will be decided, including Mayor of Lake Ozark, Camdenton and Versailles, as well as Alderman in those cities and the city of Eldon.

There are several School Board races being decided as well, including Camdenton and Warsaw.

KRMS will provide live updates 3 times an hour starting at 7PM until 9PM.

You can learn more about some of the candidates by watching the candidate forum below.