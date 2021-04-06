News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Election Day Underway Across The Lake – Sample Ballots On KRMSRADIO.COM

It’s election day across the Lake of the Ozarks and Polls are open until 7PM.

Numerous races are on the ballot including Mayor for Lake Ozark, Camdenton and Versailles.

There are several board of alderman positions on the ballot as well.

Residents will also be choosing members of the school board for Camdenton R3, Morgan R1, Cole Camp R1 and Warsaw R9.

Live updates will start at 7PM on KRMS and our sister stations 935 ROCKS, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 The Cove.

See the full sample ballot below for your County.

 

Camden County:

Camden County Sample Ballot 04062021

Miller County:

Miller County Sample Ballot 04062021

Morgan County:

Morgan County Sample Ballot 04062021

Benton County:

Benton County Sample Ballot 04062021

 

