An election integrity event is taking place on the west side of Lake of the Ozarks this weekend.

Concerned Women for America of Missouri will be hosting a presentation titled “Election Integrity, Missouri Free and Fair” with Keith Carmichael at 4PM Saturday November the 13th, at the Sunrise Bible Church in Sunrise Beach.

Carmichael is expected to speak on how it will take everyone working together to restore confidence in our elections.

The event is free and open to the public.