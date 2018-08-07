Election Night Results

Two levy increases on the ballot in the lake area have been approved by voters. The Mid-County Fire Protection District will get an additional 19- cents to hire six staff members. Lake Ozark Fire District gets a 30-cent levy increase to provide additional funding for their ambulance service.

In other election results around the area, Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty was re-elected, as were Camden County Clerk Rowland Todd and Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey.

camden county results

miller county results

morgan county results