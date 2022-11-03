Election Will Decide Who Represents Lake Area In MO 4th Congressional District

Local candidates in the Lake Area are running unopposed, but area voters will have a few big decisions to make on November 8th, including a Congressional contact.

The fourth congressional district stretches from south of Kansas City into portions of The Lake Area counties of Benton, Morgan, Pulaski, Laclede and portions of Camden.

Former KC news anchor Republican Mark Alford is facing self-described Democratic conservative Jack Truman for the seat left vacant when Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler unsuccessfully ran a senate campaign.

Truman says his top election priority is protecting children, both in terms of education and healthcare.

He also named the economy and abortion access as his priorities.

Alford said his primary objective is to target inflation and bring back energy production to the United States, to eventually become energy independent.