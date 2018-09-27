Electronics Recycling in Four Seasons Tomorrow

If you have some old electronics taking up space, you can get rid of most of them at an event scheduled for Friday. The Village of Four Seasons is holding an electronics recycling event from 10am until 2pm.

Village Clerk Shannon Sullivan says they can’t take tube style tv’s, but just about everything else is fair game, including computers, printers, DVD players, VCRs, cell phones, flat screens, small appliances, and even car batteries. Simply load your stuff up and take it to Village Hall at 133 Cherokee Road. For more information call 365-3833 extension 1.