Elizabeth Austin Misses Court Again; Arrested in Johnson County

More trouble for a former Lake Ozark resident accused of endangering a child after her son suffered severe burns. The court has again entered an order for no bond for Elizabeth Austin after she failed to appear again for a scheduled hearing. This is at least the third time she has failed to appear in Miller County. Courthouse records indicate that she didn’t show because she’s currently incarcerated in Johnson County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, interfering with police, and stealing.
