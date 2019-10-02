News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Embattled Judge Hands Down Stiff Sentence for Robbery

An embattled circuit judge under fire for what many consider to be a lenient sentence given to a child sex abuser has sent a man to prison for 45 years for armed robbery. Judge Kenneth Hayden sentenced David Rasco to 30 years for first-degree robbery and 15 years for armed criminal action. Those sentences will run consecutively. Rasco robbed the Subway store in Versailles. Hayden came under fire recently after suspending the sentence handed down to Robie Nalley of Camdenton, instead ordering him to serve 5 years of supervised probation on his convictions for child molestation and statutory sodomy. Some area residents have started a petition to remove Hayden from the bench.

