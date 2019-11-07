Emerald Ash Borer Found in 16 New Counties Including Morgan, Benton, Pettis

An invasive pest that destroys trees continues to spread across the state, and now the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms the Emerald Ash Borer has been found in 16 new counties. The latest list includes Morgan, Benton, Boone, and Pettis counties. The Emerald Ash Borer was first detected in the state in 2008 and now has been found in 75 counties as well as the city of St. Louis. Entomologist Collin Wamsley says the bug was likely introduced to the state through infested firewood. For information on precautions and how to treat your trees, visit www.eab.missouri.edu.