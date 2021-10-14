News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Emergency Team Week Underway Across The Community

By

Emergency department personnel in the Lake Area and beyond are being recognized for their dedication to the health care field.

All this week is Emergency Team Week and Lake Regional RN/Emergency Department Director Shawn Andreasen says that emergency personnel are courageous and resilient in serving the community with “grit.”

Emergency Team Week also coincides with National Emergency Nurses Week which comes to an end this Sunday.

 

****More details:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Every year, Lake Regional Health System recognizes Emergency Department employees during Emergency Team Week, Oct. 11-17.

 This week celebrates the dedication and expertise of Lake Regional’s Emergency Department nurses, patient care technicians, health unit coordinators, mid-level providers and physicians. Lake Regional holds the observance annually to coincide with National Emergency Nurses Week.

 “The theme of this year’s Emergency Team Week is ‘grit,’” said Shawn Andreasen, R.N., Lake Regional Emergency Department director. “Our emergency team is filled with courageous and resilient workers, and I believe ‘grit’ is the perfect word to describe this team’s approach to our work. I couldn’t be more proud of this team, who continue to offer exceptional care no matter what comes their way.”

 Lake Regional is encouraging the community to show their appreciation for Emergency Department employees by leaving a supportive comment on the organizations social media posts for Emergency Team Week.

 Lake Regional Health System’s Emergency Department provides 24-hour emergency medical service and treats more than 30,000 patients annually. The nursing staff maintains certifications in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric life support, as well as specialized training in stroke and heart attack care, pediatrics, and trauma. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. No other hospital between Columbia and Springfield is a state-designated center for all three of these time-critical diagnoses. Visit lakeregional.com to learn more.

###

 

Caption: This year, the Emergency Team Week theme highlights an emergency team’s persistence, their passion, their grit. Emergency health care workers face any number of challenges during any given day and do not back down. They are willing to face adversity and do what is needed for their patients. They embody the word grit.

Filed Under: COVID 19, Health, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com