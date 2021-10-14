Emergency Team Week Underway Across The Community

Emergency department personnel in the Lake Area and beyond are being recognized for their dedication to the health care field.

All this week is Emergency Team Week and Lake Regional RN/Emergency Department Director Shawn Andreasen says that emergency personnel are courageous and resilient in serving the community with “grit.”

Emergency Team Week also coincides with National Emergency Nurses Week which comes to an end this Sunday.

****More details:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Every year, Lake Regional Health System recognizes Emergency Department employees during Emergency Team Week, Oct. 11-17.

This week celebrates the dedication and expertise of Lake Regional’s Emergency Department nurses, patient care technicians, health unit coordinators, mid-level providers and physicians. Lake Regional holds the observance annually to coincide with National Emergency Nurses Week.

“The theme of this year’s Emergency Team Week is ‘grit,’” said Shawn Andreasen, R.N., Lake Regional Emergency Department director. “Our emergency team is filled with courageous and resilient workers, and I believe ‘grit’ is the perfect word to describe this team’s approach to our work. I couldn’t be more proud of this team, who continue to offer exceptional care no matter what comes their way.”

Lake Regional is encouraging the community to show their appreciation for Emergency Department employees by leaving a supportive comment on the organizations social media posts for Emergency Team Week.

Lake Regional Health System’s Emergency Department provides 24-hour emergency medical service and treats more than 30,000 patients annually. The nursing staff maintains certifications in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric life support, as well as specialized training in stroke and heart attack care, pediatrics, and trauma. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. No other hospital between Columbia and Springfield is a state-designated center for all three of these time-critical diagnoses. Visit lakeregional.com to learn more.

Caption: This year, the Emergency Team Week theme highlights an emergency team’s persistence, their passion, their grit. Emergency health care workers face any number of challenges during any given day and do not back down. They are willing to face adversity and do what is needed for their patients. They embody the word grit.