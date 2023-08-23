Empty Water Bottles & Mini Fans Are Being Allowed At Tonight’s Doobie Brothers Concert Due To Ongoing Heat

The heat dome continues across the Ozarks and it’s prompting the Ozarks Amphitheater to make some allowances for concert goers preparing for the big one Wednesday night, The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald.

Guests coming this evening will be allowed to bring in empty water bottles and mini fans to help keep cool.

The venue says they’re planning to offer cooling stations and that officials with Mid-County Fire will also be there with Paramedics, just in case of any heat related issues.

They will be in tents that are marked “First Aid” for those who need to use them.

The show will start at 7PM.