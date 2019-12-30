News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

End of an Era at Osage Beach Fire District

Chief Jeff Dorhauer

It’s the end of an era in public safety at the lake. Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer has officially worked his last day, retiring after 30 years of service with the district. His final day was Friday. Earlier this year, Dorhauer reflected on his career.

      NEWS-7-19-19 Dorhauer Retirement 1 - 19th July 2019

Former Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi takes Dorhauer’s spot. He’s been getting familiar with the district since earlier this month.

      NEWS-12-28-19 Beraradi - 30th December 2019

Berardi says he’s inheriting a district in excellent shape that Chief Dorhauer has positioned well for the future.

