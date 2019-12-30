End of an Era at Osage Beach Fire District

It’s the end of an era in public safety at the lake. Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer has officially worked his last day, retiring after 30 years of service with the district. His final day was Friday. Earlier this year, Dorhauer reflected on his career.
Former Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi takes Dorhauer’s spot. He’s been getting familiar with the district since earlier this month.
Berardi says he’s inheriting a district in excellent shape that Chief Dorhauer has positioned well for the future.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.