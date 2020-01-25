Endsley Double Murder Case Again Scheduled for Trial

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Legal wranglings in a double-murder case in Camden County filed in August of 2016 have, apparently, hit another standstill. Now 57-year-old Steven Ray Endsley remains in the Laclede County Jail without bond after the case was transferred on a change of venue in December of 2016. At least of handful of scheduled trials since the alleged murders have been cancelled with several other motions filed over the history of the case. The most recent motion, seeking a bond, was filed in October of 2019 but has not been put on a docket. Endsley is accused of stabbing a Camdenton-area mother and her daughter in an, apparent, dispute over sexual orientation before setting their trailer on fire trying to hide the murders. He’s facing two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action and one count each of burglary and arson. As it stands, a pre-trial conference is now scheduled for early May with a jury trial on the docket in June.

