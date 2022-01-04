The case of a Camdenton-area man charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action plus one count each of burglary and arson is scheduled to be back in the courtroom today (Monday) for a pre-trial hearing.

Stephen Ray Endsley is accused of stabbing to death a mother and daughter before setting their trailer on fire and fleeing the scene back in August.

Endsley is being held in Laclede County where the case is being heard on a change of venue from Camden County.

The current jury trial is set to begin during the week of February 28th, this year.