News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Endsley To Be Back In Court Today For Pre-Trial Hearing

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 3, 2022 , , , , , ,

The case of a Camdenton-area man charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action plus one count each of burglary and arson is scheduled to be back in the courtroom today (Monday) for a pre-trial hearing.

Stephen Ray Endsley is accused of stabbing to death a mother and daughter before setting their trailer on fire and fleeing the scene back in August.

Endsley is being held in Laclede County where the case is being heard on a change of venue from Camden County.

The current jury trial is set to begin during the week of February 28th, this year.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Featured Stories Local News

Lake Regional Welcomes New Year’s Baby!!!

Jan 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics State News

Business Analyst Tells KRMS News Inflation Will Likely Rise Even Higher In 2022

Jan 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Top Stories

Big Thunder Purchases Ozark Yacht Club To Start Off 2022

Jan 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Featured Stories Local News

Lake Regional Welcomes New Year’s Baby!!!

Jan 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Endsley To Be Back In Court Today For Pre-Trial Hearing

Jan 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics State News

Business Analyst Tells KRMS News Inflation Will Likely Rise Even Higher In 2022

Jan 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Top Stories

Big Thunder Purchases Ozark Yacht Club To Start Off 2022

Jan 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com