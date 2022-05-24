A Camdenton-area man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for the 2016 murders of Danielle Smith and Theresa Jackson. It had been alleged that Steven Ray Endsley stabbed both to death before setting the mobile home they lived in on fire. Endsley was handed two life terms without parole on the two first-degree murder charges, 20 years on each of two armed criminal action charges, and another seven years on an arson charge…all five of the sentences are to be served consecutively. Endlsey was found guilty on all five counts during a bench trial in March and was sentenced to the consecutive terms on Monday. Both, the trial and the sentencing hearing, were heard on a change of venue from Camden County to Laclede County.

