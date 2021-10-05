Endsley Trial Changed To Cass County – Taking Place January 2022

The double murder trial of a Camdenton area man accused of killing a mother and daughter, now, more than five years ago will be heard in Cass County.

The Camden County case, filed against Steven Ray Endsley, was first transferred on a change of venue to Laclede County with a second change of venue to Cass County being granted by the court in early July of this year.

It’s alleged that Endsley killed the mother and daughter, possibly over sexual orientation, before setting their trailer home, just outside of Camdenton, on fire and then fleeing the area.

Endsley is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action along with one count each of burglary and arson.

A pre-trial hearing is set for early January of next year with the trial, to be held in Harrisonville, set to begin in late February.