Energy Efficiency Loan Program Accepting Applications

A program designed to incentivize energy efficiency is once again open. The Missouri Division of Energy is accepting applications for low-interest loans to help fund improvements to maximize efficiency. That can include installing high-efficiency lighting, HVAC systems, renewable energies, insulation, and other improvements. The loans are repaid through the energy savings achieved from the upgrades. The Energy Loan Program is open to schools, government entities, airports, hospitals, and water and wastewater treatment facilities. The loans range in size from $10,000 to $500,000. Applications are due by September 20th. To apply visit www.energyloan.mo.gov.