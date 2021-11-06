News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Engineering Firm Says They Have A 2 Month Backlog Due To Influx Of People

By

The Lake of the Ozarks continues to see an influx of new people moving into the area.

The increase began in Spring 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic after a viral video of a pool party depicting a free and open Lake of the Ozarks drew millions to the Lake, all who were tired of social distancing during the national shut down.

Officials with Shoreline Surveying and Engineering of Eldon tell KRMS News they’ve been inundated with requests for surveys and civil engineering.

“My surveyors have a two-month backlog,” says owner/engineer Jared Wheaton, “And I am three to four weeks out on civil engineering projects.”

He says people are giving up their homes in larger metropolitan areas, to work from a lake house, choosing rather to be at the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks.

The number one call is for new construction plans, but with the rising cost of materials many are choosing to rehab properties and replace sewer systems.

Wheaton is also experiencing the same employee shortage as other lake businesses.

They are currently accepting applications for surveyors and civil engineers.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

