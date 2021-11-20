Englewood Beach OPA World Championships Get Underway Saturday NOV 20th

For Immediate Release: Viper Communications to broadcast OPA World Championships at Englewood Florida

ENGLEWOOD, FL – The 2021 Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships will once again take center stage November 20th and the 21st at the Englewood Beach Waterfest in Englewood, Florida. And like in years past, team Viper Communications will once again provide the live play-by-play coverage for the racing event to thousands of powerboat enthusiasts across the world, via live streaming, over-the-air TV and Radio as well as cable and satellite networks here across the US.

“It’s what we do and we love doing it” says Viper co-owner Dennis Klautzer, “We live and breathe broadcasting and we live and breathe powerboat racing, it’s in our blood.” Since the 2000s, Viper has been producing some of the biggest powerboat racing events, including the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout as well as Lake Race and Waterfest. “It’s great to be back doing Englewood again,” says Klautzer.

The races are Saturday November 20th and Sunday November 21st, both starting at 10AM eastern and ending around 5PM, with Brendan Mathews, Captain Bob May and the Voice the OPA Mike Yowinski bringing the play-by-play. Viper will air the race on News/Talk 1150/97.5/103.3 KRMS in Osage Beach, MO, as well as live streaming on Facebook, YouTube and at http://krmsradio.com. TV stations running the event include TV25 in the Kansas City, Topeka, & Wichita markets, along with KZOU TV in Columbia, MO.