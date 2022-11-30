News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

English Murder Trial Continues

Reporter Mike Anthony

Nov 30, 2022
The first-degree murder trial of an Eldon-area man accused of shooting a Columbia man back in early 2019 continues today (continued on Wednesday) in Laclede County on a change of venue from Miller County. A jury was seated on Tuesday with opening statements presented by the prosecution and the defense in the case against Christopher English. It’s alleged that English was involved in an apparent drug deal before shooting Aaron Brantley whose body was discovered in a wooded area near Brumley. English was also charged with armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. Two others were also charged in connection to the case…William Lucas and Daniel Cole, both of Kaiser. The original charges against Lucas were dismissed with him, eventually, being sentenced instead to two years in prison on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. The case against Cole, on a charge of abandoning a corpse, is currently set for trial in February. Presiding over the English trial is the Honorable Circuit Judge Kenneth Michael Hayden.

 

