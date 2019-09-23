English Waives Prelim, Murder Case Proceeds to Trial

The case of an Eldon-area man accused of first-degree murder will proceed to trial in Miller County. Christopher English, who’s also charged with armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse, appeared on Monday with his attorney. The defense cited an issue with acquiring discovery from the prosecution before waiving the preliminary hearing to send the case to the circuit level. English is accused of killing Aaron Brantley, of Columbia, earlier this year who was reported missing after coming to the Lake Area to purchase and sell arrowheads. Two others, William Lucas of Kaiser and Daniel Cole of Montreal, were also charged in the case, initially, with being accessories to the murder but those charges have since been dropped and the two now only face one felony charge each for abandonment of a corpse. Lucas is set for a pre-trial hearing in December while Cole has a pre-trial hearing set for January. The next court date for English, a case review, is set for near the end of October. A fourth person, reportedly at the scene of the alleged murder, has yet to be identified or charged in the case.