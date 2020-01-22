News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Erosion Control Project to Begin Under Community Bridge

By Leave a Comment

A new project being spearheaded by the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance, or LOWA, will soon begin in the hopes of further protecting the water quality of the lake. A press release issued by LOWA describes significant eroding of the shoreline and a large amount of soil sediment containing thousands of pounds of phosphorus entering the water under, or near, the community toll bridge. The project, according to LOWA Executive Director Donna Swall, will include the installation of Rip Rap along the problem areas to prevent continued erosion. The competitive bid for the work was awarded to One Source Services and is being funded entirely by a grant received from the department of natural resources. Water quality assessments before and after installation of the Rip Rap is also included in the overall project. The work officially begins on February 4th.

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions