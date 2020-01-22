Erosion Control Project to Begin Under Community Bridge

A new project being spearheaded by the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance, or LOWA, will soon begin in the hopes of further protecting the water quality of the lake. A press release issued by LOWA describes significant eroding of the shoreline and a large amount of soil sediment containing thousands of pounds of phosphorus entering the water under, or near, the community toll bridge. The project, according to LOWA Executive Director Donna Swall, will include the installation of Rip Rap along the problem areas to prevent continued erosion. The competitive bid for the work was awarded to One Source Services and is being funded entirely by a grant received from the department of natural resources. Water quality assessments before and after installation of the Rip Rap is also included in the overall project. The work officially begins on February 4th.