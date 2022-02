Over 200 truck drivers gathered on US 54 at Eugene on Monday in honor of a teenage boy who passed away on Valentine’s Day.

13-year-old Dalton Frank loved semi-trucks and his family decided to invite truck drivers to attend his funeral procession.

The family says they were more than overwhelmed with the large response and were grateful for all the support, as it was his dream to be part of a convoy growing up.

Dalton was an 8th grader at Eugene and was active in several sports.