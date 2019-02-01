Eugene Man Allegedly Peed on Carpet When Intended Assault Victim Didn’t Return Home

A Eugene man who planned to assault another person is accused of peeing on his intended victim’s carpet when they didn’t come home. The alleged incident took place in October of last year. Authorities say Harley Gabbard broke into a residence on Denton Drive. Upon entry, Gabbard found and stole a hammer and sat waiting on his intended victim to return. According to a statement allegedly made to a witness, Gabbard planned to assault or kill the resident. When they didn’t show up, Gabbard allegedly urinated on the carpet and left. Gabbard is charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage, and stealing.