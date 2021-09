A UTV crash in Miller County is leaving a Eugene man dead.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Gary Herigon was driving the UTV on Old 10 Mile Road when he went off the road and hit a tree.

Investigators say Herigon was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also say he was not wearing a safety device.

The Patrol says this is the 3rd death for Troop F for the month of September.

It’s the 42nd death for the year.