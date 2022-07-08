Evergy Missouri West is filing a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to update their fuel adjustment charge on the bills of their electric customers.

In the 2 filings made by Evergy, the company is proposing the FAC to reflect actual fuel and purchased power costs and an updated adjustment for “extraordinary costs” incurred as a result of the mid-February 2021 cold weather event, for the six-month period December 2021 through May 2022.

According to the filings, a residential customer using 1,000 kWh a month will see the monthly FAC charge increase by approximately $0.87 a month.

The proposed change would take effect on September 1, 2022.

Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than July 15, 2022 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to customers Benton County and are the managers of energy provided by Truman Dam.