The Public Service Commission is setting a deadline for Evergy in their latest request to adjust their fuel charges for electric customers.

Evergy made two filings, one to adjust the fuel and purchase costs from July through December and another for a true-up filing.

The report shows that a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts a month will see their FAC charges drop by 30 cents starting this April.

Applications to intervene must be submitted no later than February 15th.

Evergy Missouri serves just over 290,000 electric customers in Missouri and operates Truman Dam in Warsaw.