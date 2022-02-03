News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News State News

Evergy Seeks To Lower FCA Costs To Customers

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 3, 2022 , , , , ,

The Public Service Commission is setting a deadline for Evergy in their latest request to adjust their fuel charges for electric customers.

Evergy made two filings, one to adjust the fuel and purchase costs from July through December and another for a true-up filing.

The report shows that a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts a month will see their FAC charges drop by 30 cents starting this April.

Applications to intervene must be submitted no later than February 15th.

Evergy Missouri serves just over 290,000 electric customers in Missouri and operates Truman Dam in Warsaw.

pr-22-120

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Dock Damage Starting To Occur Across The Lake Area

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News State News

Governor Parson Wants More Money For School Buses In State Budget

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

Waynesville Facility Faces $5 Million Dollar Settlement Over Medicaid Fraud

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Dock Damage Starting To Occur Across The Lake Area

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News State News

Governor Parson Wants More Money For School Buses In State Budget

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

Waynesville Facility Faces $5 Million Dollar Settlement Over Medicaid Fraud

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

Evergy Seeks To Lower FCA Costs To Customers

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com