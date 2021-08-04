Ewens Faces Death Penalty Following Deadly Shootout in 2020

A Lake Area man will face the death penalty when he goes on trial in November.

Miller County Prosecutor Benjamin Winfrey is announcing the State of Missouri will pursue the death penalty for 58-year-old Terry Ewens.

He’s accused of holding three people hostage, one of them a 71-year-old woman who was found dead at the scene when deputies arrived at a home in Rocky Mount in September of last year.

Deputies say Ewens threatened to shoot them before barricading himself in the home.

A 51-year-old woman who called 9-1-1 was able to escape after deputies arrived and an 82- year-old year-old man was later found beaten in the home, but he survived the attack.

Ewens is facing several charges, including First-Degree Murder, First Degree Kidnapping and First-Degree Kidnapping.

The pre-trial is set to begin September 14th.