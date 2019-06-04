Excavator Cuts Gas Line on Jewel Road

It could’ve been a lot worse over the weekend when personnel from the Gravois Fire District responded to a report of a natural gas line being cut by a private excavator at a home site. Chief Ed Hancock says the call to the 28-thousand block of Jewel Road was received just before 2:15 Saturday afternoon…

Chief Hancock also says, after a representative from the gas company capped off the leak, the fire department did its part to make sure the scene was secure…

It’s recommended before you do any digging where a utility or gas line may be to, first, call the locator telephone number…1-800-DIG-RITE. And, if you do cut any line, call 9-1-1 and vacate the immediate area until the situation can be checked out.