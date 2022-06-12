News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News Top Stories

Excessive Heat Warning / Heat Advisory In Effect Across The Ozarks

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 12, 2022 , ,

It’s very hot out there and the National Weather Service is asking Lake residents and visitors to take it easy.

Weather officials have issued heat advisories and excessive heat warnings for most of the lake area.

While it’s expected to cool down overnight, similar conditions are anticipated on Monday and they are looking at extending the warnings.

Heat index values from 110 to 118 can be expected Sunday across most of the Ozarks and dew-points are maxed out, due the recent rains.

With heat warnings comes reminders to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

 

***More:

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values will reach 103 to 109 degrees.

* WHERE...All of extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri
  Ozarks.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible when strenuous work
  occurs without drinking plenty of fluids and taking breaks.
  Leaving children and pets in parked vehicles can be extremely
  dangerous in these conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar conditions are possible on Monday
  afternoon. Therefore, the National Weather Service will
  monitor the need for extending the advisory into Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News

Longest Boat Parade Falls Short (Again)

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Red Cross Helping Camden County Residents Displaced by Fire

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Camdenton PD Participates in Active Shooter Training

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Longest Boat Parade Falls Short (Again)

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Red Cross Helping Camden County Residents Displaced by Fire

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Camdenton PD Participates in Active Shooter Training

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Alcohol-Related Arrests Dominate Highway Patrol Activity Over Weekend in Lake Area

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com