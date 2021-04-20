News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Existing COVID Mandates Continue To Drop Across The Ozarks And People Are Reacting

By

COVID-19 restrictions and mandates are falling back around Missouri and the Lake Area, and Ozarks This Morning host Guy Wehman is asking residents and visitors what they think about masks no longer being required in the Camdenton R-3 School District.

One man says it’s a personal preference: “I think that they should just open it up….if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask…if you don’t, then don’t”

Another man believes the masks were hindering kids from learning: “Uh, it’s kind of a double edged sword. One, the masks? Getting rid of them well allow them (Camdenton School Children) will actually allow them to focus more on their class…rather than wearing the mask and breathing through it and everything.”

Two ladies say it’s really a personal choice, it shouldn’t be the Government’s requirement: “I think the Government doesn’t need to tell us how to take care of themselves. I think that’s what America is all about….the Government not up in everything”….”Isn’t it? I think we’re forgetting that!”

Two new members of the school board were sworn into office April 12th, those two members include new president Gail Griswold and Brian Butts.

