Extreme Cold Forecast for Lake Area…Find Warming Stations if Needed

With the extreme cold expected over the next 24+ hours, you should make sure you’re prepared and have plenty of warm clothes on when you leave the home. Also make sure you have a reliable and safe heating source particularly during the overnight hours. For those that need to get some place warm, there are several locations available to help you.

NEWS-1-29-19 Ron Gentry Warming - 29th January 2019

That’s Ron Gentry from Camden County Emergency Management. To find the nearest warming shelter to you, contact your local emergency management office. You can also find them online at http://sema.dps.mo.gov/